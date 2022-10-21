Steven Gerrard’s sacking led to awkward lift home on Aston Villa’s team coach

Aston Villa’s latest defeat against Fulham saw the Midlands club faced with no option but to sack manager Steven Gerrard.

Aston Villa are on a dire run that has seen them win just two of their first 11 Premier League games. Consequently, the Villians now sit precariously just above the dreaded drop zone on nine points, separated from Wolves in 18th only on goal difference.

Following what has been a disastrous opening couple of months, Gerrard has been dismissed from his role at the club after just 11 months in charge.

However, after being informed of the club’s decision less than an hour after the full-time whistle against Fulham, Gerrard, who lives in Birmingham, was left with no choice but to hitch a lift back with the squad on the team coach.

Awkward.

