Tottenham vs Liverpool team news: Both managers make changes as Perisic plays in forward role

Tottenham and Liverpool will go head-to-head at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon with both in need of the three points on offer.

The home side will be looking to secure their place in the top four further with a win over Liverpool today, whilst the Reds need to turn their awful start to the campaign around quickly if they are to make it into the top four this season, with today being the perfect day to do so.

Tottenham secured their place in the next round of the Champions League midweek with a win over Marseille last time out but lost one of their key stars Son Heung-min in doing so.

Antonio Conte has made two changes for today’s important match with the injured Son and Lucas Moura being replaced by Emerson Royal and Yves Bissouma as Perisic plays in a forward role with Kane.

Here's how we line-up against Liverpool this afternoon! ? pic.twitter.com/Kc54LJ0Y0P — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 6, 2022

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in awful form this season having won just four of their opening 12 Premier League games.

The Reds received a much-needed boost midweek with a 2-0 over a good Napoli side but today’s match is even more important as the Merseyside club needs to start catching the rest of the top four teams up.

Klopp has made three changes from the match during the week with Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez replacing Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner and Curtis Jones in the first 11.