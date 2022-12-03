The first quarter-final fixture of the Qatar World Cup has been confirmed following today’s Round of 16 matches.

Netherlands vs Argentina will kick off Friday, December 9 at 7 pm (GMT).

Argentina saw out a 2-1 win against Australia this evening thanks to a moment of magic from Lionel Messi in his 1000th career appearance and 100th time captaining his national team. In what is expected to be his final World Cup, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be adamant about lifting the lucrative trophy to seal his record-breaking honours list.

Netherlands beat the United States 3-1 thanks to goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries. A tactical masterclass from Louis van Gaal ensured his side secured the victory despite having less possession and fewer shots on target at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Sunday’s World Cup fixtures

Next up in Doha is reigning champions France’s clash with Poland at 3 pm, whilst England will face AFCON winners Senegal at 7 pm.