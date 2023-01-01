Tottenham Hotspur suffered their fifth defeat of the Premier League season after losing 2-0 against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Lilywhites’ latest result has seen them fall behind in their last 10 matches and unable to rescue at least a point today, the Londoners now find themselves outside of the top four.

MORE: “He’s got everything” – West Ham ace names Liverpool star as best opponent he’s faced

Emi Buendia opened today’s scoring but big questions have been asked of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who appeared to make a huge error in the build-up to the Argentine’s strike, and although Douglas Luiz doubled the Villians’ lead, pundit Graeme Souness hasn’t let the French shot-stopper off the hook for his role in Villa’s first.

Speaking live on Sky Sports after the match, Souness, while assessing Lloris’ disappointing performance, said: “I am not a big fan of Lloris – I have said it for a long time.

“Since the start of last season, he has made four errors that have led to goals, that’s the worst record in the Premier League for goalkeepers. For me, he’s past his sell-by-date.”