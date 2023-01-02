Everton are reportedly interested in signing Anthony Elanga this month.

According to Simon Phillips from GiveMeSport, Everton have made an enquiry for the winger and they are in discussions with the player’s agent regarding a potential loan move for the remainder of the season.

Phillips told GiveMeSport: “Everton are knocking on the door making enquiries. They are in the early stages. “They are speaking to his agent regarding a loan move, I believe, at the moment. That’s the proposal they want to put together for him.”

The 20-year-old winger has been a squad player for Manchester United this season and he has started just five games in the Premier League. Elanga needs to play more regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential.

A loan move in January could be ideal for the player, and Everton could provide him with the opportunities he needs right now.

Meanwhile, Everton have had a dismal campaign so far, and Frank Lampard needs reinforcements to freshen up his squad.

The 20-year-old winger could prove to be an exciting addition, and he will add more quality and depth to the attack. Furthermore, he will be hungry to prove himself worthy of getting regular game time, and his determination to succeed could be hugely beneficial for the Toffees.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to loan him out during the second half of the season.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and they might not be keen on losing their depth any further, without bringing in the right reinforcements.

The Red Devils recently missed out on the signing of Cody Gakpo, and it remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag can bring in a quality attacker this month