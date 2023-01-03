Leicester City are keen to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

That’s according to a recent report from the Guardian’s Ed Aarons, who claims the Foxes have identified Dubravka as a January transfer target.

Understand that Leicester are interested in signing Martin Dubravka this month after Newcastle terminated his loan to Manchester United — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) January 2, 2023

Dubravka, 33, still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at St James’ Park, but following Nick Pope’s arrival last summer, the Slovakian has found himself fall down Eddie Howe’s pecking order.

Following his exile from the Geordies’ starting 11, the former Slavia Prague shot-stopper was forced to sound out a loan move in order to rack up some valuable first-team minutes.

Joining Manchester United, Dubravka was expected to become Erik Ten Hag’s cup and European number one, however, after failing to feature in the Europa League, the 33-year-old was resigned to just a few Carabao Cup games – consequently, he was recalled to Newcastle at the end of last month.

Now seemingly on the lookout for a new challenge with his future at the Magpies very much under threat, Dubravka could find his next home with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.