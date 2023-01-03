Liverpool star tipped to have held talks with Jurgen Klopp over leaving Anfield

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been advised to leave Anfield in order to play regular first-team football and fulfil his potential.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon says it would surely be for the best for Kelleher not to keep on trying to compete with Alisson for a place as Liverpool’s number one, and he also believes the player is already likely to have discussed this with Jurgen Klopp.

“Kelleher will need to leave Liverpool to fulfil his full potential,” Lennon said.