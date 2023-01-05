‘Got to step it up’: Agbonlahor attacks 23-year-old Liverpool player for ‘pathetic’ display against Brentford

Former footballer Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool recently suffered a defeat away to Brentford in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp’s men struggling to find consistent form this season.

Konate was involved in a tussle for the ball which led to Brentford’s third goal, and talkSPORT pundit Agbonlahor has slammed the defender for his terrible display against Brentford.

“Konate’s got to step it up, maybe get in the gym, start doing some bench press, some shoulder press because the way he went down was pathetic.”

 

