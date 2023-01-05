Sky Sports man claims Leeds in pursuit of one of the most exciting in Europe

Leeds United are targeting AZ Alkmaar left-back Milos Kerkez in the January transfer window.

Jesse Marsch is looking to bolster his defensive options at Elland Road with another new signing this winter.

According to Sky Sports editor Lyall Thomas, the Whites have set their sights on 19-year-old Kerkez, but they will have to rival fellow Premier League sides Bournemouth and Leicester City in the race for his signature.

The teenager departed reigning Serie A champions AC milan in the summer to complete a move to the Eredivisie and has since registered three goal in 27 matches. Merkez has also quickly become an established Hungary international.

Depth needed at left-back for Leeds

Merkez will provide competition to first-choice Junior Firpo on the left side of defence, which is crucial, as the Spaniard often struggled to maintain fitness.

Leeds currently sit 14th in the Premier League and Marsch will be keen to avoid another relegation battle this season.

