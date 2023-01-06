BBC man claims Leeds star will soon leave the club

Former Leeds player Paul Robinson has suggested that Illan Meslier could soon leave the club.

Meslier is beginning to develop into a top goalkeeper and at the age of 22, he has his whole career ahead of him. To be playing so regularly in the Premier League at his age is impressive, but former player Robinson doesn’t expect him to stay at Leeds for too much longer.

“If there’s anything the problem with Leeds are going to have is keeping hold of him in all honesty. He works very hard, very dedicated. I can see him playing Champions League in not too distant future,” said Robinson, speaking to BBC Sport about Meslier.

There’s no doubt clubs will be taking a look at Meslier, who is showing immense maturity for his age.