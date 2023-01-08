Tottenham believe they can lure 28-year-old Premier League ace

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to improve their goalkeeping department in the near future and they have identified Jordan Pickford as a potential target.

According to a report from the Mirror, the 28-year-old England international continues to snub contract offers from Everton despite improved terms and Spurs believe that they can lure him away from Goodison Park at the end of the season.

The Londoners will have to find a quality long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris who is in his twilight years now. The French international has been criticised for his error-prone performances this season and Antonio Conte will need to bring in an upgrade soon.

Pickford has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and he has been a key player for his country in recent years as well.

The 28-year-old could be tempted to move to Tottenham as it would be a major step up in his career. The Londoners could provide him with the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Champions League.

The England International has certainly outgrown Everton who continue to be involved in relegation battles.

The 28-year-old will feel that this is the ideal time for him to move on to a bigger club and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can agree on a deal with the Toffees in the coming months.

Pickford has 18 months left on his current contract and Everton could be under pressure to sell the player at the end of the season if he refuses to sign an extension.