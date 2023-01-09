Manchester United expected to sign 30-year-old striker

There is a growing expectation that Manchester United are close to signing Wout Weghorst.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims their sources in the Netherlands are confident the Red Devils will be able to complete a deal to sign the 30-year-old Dutchman.

Although on Burnley’s books, Weghorst, 30, is currently on loan with Turkish side Besiktas.

Enjoying an impressive spell in Turkey, Weghorst already has nine goals and four assists in 18 appearances to his name, and that form is what is believed to have alerted Erik Ten Hag to the 30-year-old’s possible availability.

United, after agreeing to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract following his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last year, are obviously in need of a new striker. Not only that but even though Ten Hag has Anthony Martial among his options, the Frenchman cannot be relied upon due to ongoing fitness and injury issues.

The potential outcome appears to be Weghorst coming in on a short-term basis to fill the void left by Ronaldo and also provide cover for Martial, who is guaranteed not to play every game.