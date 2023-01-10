(Video) Dan Burn dances through Leicester’s defence before slotting ball past Danny Ward

St James’ Park has erupted after defender Dan Burn fired the Magpies into a second-half EFL Cup lead against Leicester City during Tuesday night’s quarter-final tie.

The Geordie-born defender has quickly become a fan-favourite since his move from Brighton and Hove Albion 12 months ago, and supporters will only love him more after his goalscoring heroics tonight.

Looking to book their place in the competition’s penultimate round, manager Eddie Howe will know that if his side can get past Brendan Rodgers’ struggling Foxes, and assuming Man United beat Charlton in tonight’s game, then a semi-final clash against another Premier League side will await.

Most importantly though, thanks to Burn’s brilliant goal, the Geordies are now one step closer to winning their first piece of major domestic silverware since they topped the Championship in 2017.