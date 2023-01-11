Tottenham in talks to seal priority transfer of €45m star who’s also been approached by Chelsea

Tottenham are reportedly in talks over the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon right-back Pedro Porro, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

According to the latest update from Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have made Porro their priority to strengthen the right-hand side of their defence, and contacts are ongoing to assess if a deal can be done.

At the moment, Tottenham are in contact with Sporting via intermediaries, so it seems these negotiations may still be at a relatively early stage, if Romano’s tweet is anything to go by.

Crucially, the transfer news expert and CaughtOffside columnist claims Sporting won’t accept anything other than Porro’s €45million release clause to let him go…

Reliable Chelsea news journalist Simon Phillips recently told Give Me Sport that the Blues were also in the mix for Porro, but it remains to be seen if they’re as advanced in their interest as Spurs seem to be.

Porro looks a top talent who could be ready for a big move to one of the Premier League’s top clubs, with Tottenham in particular need of a signing in that department after Emerson Royal’s poor form and a lack of first-team opportunities for Djed Spence.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would likely do well to bring in a long-term successor to ageing full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, and give the team more depth behind Reece James, who has had a difficult season with injuries.

  1. So he’s going to chekski as they will just pay the 45 mil n levy will under pay n lose this transfer like daiz to liverpool last Jan typical spurs under levy n enic pay the money n get him in simple as that

    Reply

