Pep Guardiola speaks out on Manchester City’s issues with Erling Haaland’s role

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that there may be some issues with how his team is making use of Erling Haaland at the moment.

The Norway international was on fire for Man City earlier this season, but he’s now on a surprising run of three games without a goal, and he barely got into the game against Manchester United at the weekend.

The Red Devils won 2-1, and Guardiola spoke about Haaland’s role afterwards.

“Maybe we have to find him a little bit more in the final third,” he said. “We tried to drop him knowing [Luke] Shaw and [Raphael] Varane would follow him.