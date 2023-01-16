Pep Guardiola speaks out on Manchester City’s issues with Erling Haaland’s role

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that there may be some issues with how his team is making use of Erling Haaland at the moment.
The Norway international was on fire for Man City earlier this season, but he’s now on a surprising run of three games without a goal, and he barely got into the game against Manchester United at the weekend.
The Red Devils won 2-1, and Guardiola spoke about Haaland’s role afterwards.
“Maybe we have to find him a little bit more in the final third,” he said. “We tried to drop him knowing [Luke] Shaw and [Raphael] Varane would follow him.
“It’s not easy to create chances, United here the last few games concede one goal in the Premier League. We scored one, we had the last pass, the last cross, the last little bit moments, I give a lot of credit to United for the quality they have and the players they have.
“We behave good, we behave like the six years we had together. We monopolise the ball, and they defend and wait for the actions, they did in the right moment. It’s not easy to defend 30 or 40 metres in front with their two guys.”