Newcastle United are interested in Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison, but a transfer may be more realistic in the summer than in January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that Newcastle have their eye on a number of midfield targets, with Foxes ace Maddison among those.

The England international has been in superb form in the Premier League this season, eventually earning himself a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Maddison could be a great fit for Newcastle as Eddie Howe continues to build an exciting squad at St James’ Park, whereas Leicester now look like a side in decline after previously doing well to establish themselves as a team capable of challenging the established big six for European football.

Maddison surely won’t stick around for much longer if things don’t improve, so it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can lure him over to help continue to the revolution that’s happening under the club’s new ownership.

“Newcastle have a number of midfielders on their list, but nothing advanced at the moment, they will decide in the next days. For sure, James Maddison remains very high on the list but not an easy target for January, could be more realistic as a summer deal,” Romano said.

In today’s Daily Briefing, Romano also stated that Newcastle have Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as another target in midfield, while they’re also keeping an eye on the situation of Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.