Exclusive: Wout Weghorst set to start for Man United against Crystal Palace

Manchester United’s new signing Wout Weghorst is set to be named in Erik Ten Hag’s starting 11 to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Netherlands international, who joined the Red Devils earlier this month on loan from Burnley, will make his club debut when United face Patrick Vieira’s Eagles at Selhurst Park, CaughtOffside understands.

United, led by Ten Hag, are looking to continue their impressive winning run which has seen them win all of their last nine matches.

A win for the Red Devils away to Palace tonight would see them leapfrog Newcastle United and rivals Man City and move up to second in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal – although Guardiola’s side and the Gunners would then have a game-in-hand.

Ahead of the important midweek clash in London, United are expected to name a strong lineup, which will also include a centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and World Cup-winner Lisandro Martinez. Luke Shaw will revert back to his familiar left-back position.

The match, which is set to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.