Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stated that the club’s captain, Jamaal Lascelles, will not be sold this month, according to The Telegraph.

According to the report, Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for the Newcastle man this month. But Lascelles ‘wants to remain’ with the Magpies. And manager Eddie Howe is not keen on letting him go either.

The Magpies signed him from Nottingham Forest back in 2014 alongside Karl Darlow for a combined £7m.

The Telegraph claims that, even though the player has not been getting much playing time at Newcastle, Howe does not want to let go of him as he believes his presence in the training ground is valuable.

The £40,000 per week defender, is approaching the end of his contract at St. James’ Park and has only 18 months remaining on it. But despite his contributions off the field, it is unlikely that Newcastle will offer him a new contract.

Manager Howe has acknowledged Lascelles’ efforts in training this season, and has stated that he will be ready to play if called upon. However, the strong performances of other center-backs Sven Botman and Fabian Schar have made the coach’s decision-making process easier.

Dan Burn has performed well as a left-back and could step in to cover if either of the team’s first-choice defenders is unavailable.

Although he is not a regular starter, Lascelles could still play a valuable role in helping Newcastle achieve success under manager Howe this season.

The team has made significant progress in the past year, going from a struggle to avoid relegation to being in contention for a Champions League spot.

To maintain this momentum, Howe will want to minimize disruptions to the team’s chemistry and stability. Lascelles’ presence in training and his ability to keep his teammates motivated and working hard can contribute to this effort.