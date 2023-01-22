Premier League leaders Arsenal will host Manchester United this afternoon at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at 4.30 pm.

Mikel Arteta’s side will want to avenge their loss that came earlier in the season against the Red Devils, as it is currently the only match that has stopped any prospect of going invincible again.

The Gunners have won 15 matches and drawn two aside from the United defeat and face a stern test again tonight as their opponents are in impressive form heading into the tie.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six league games, whereas United are unbeaten in their last 12.

Leandro Trossard completed his move to North London this week in a long-term deal from Brighton and Hove Albion. He will be available for selection for Arteta, though the manager is unlikely to utilise him as a starter.

United are without three key players in the form of Casemiro, Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot.

Predicted lineup