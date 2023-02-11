(Video) Graham Potter insists Chelsea are making progress despite West Ham draw

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is adamant that the Blues are heading in the right direction despite winning just one of their last eight games.

The Blues’ latest result saw them draw 1-1 against London rivals West Ham United.

Although record-signing Enzo Fernandez opened his creative account by registering a beautiful assist for Joao Felix’s first-half opener, the Blues were pegged back just minutes later after former full-back Emerson scored what turned out to be a crucial equaliser.

Despite the disappointing result, which has seen Chelsea remain ninth in the table on just 31 points after 22 matches, Potter gave a positive assessment of his side’s performance.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the former Brighton manager said: “Chelsea fans are entitled to their view, of course, they are.

“And I understand when we’re not winning they’d be disappointed, like we are, absolutely.

“From a performance perspective, I thought it was [a step up]. You can see the potential of the team today…”