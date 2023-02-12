Out-of-work coach could make emotional Leeds return

Leeds United could end up being reunited with Gary McAllister if they hire Steven Gerrard as their manager.

McAllister has both played for and coached Leeds, and he’d likely come in as part of Gerrard’s coaching team if he were to be named as Jesse Marsch’s replacement at Elland Road.

Leeds fans would surely welcome this club legend back, and it has been suggested that his presence alongside Gerrard is a major part of the conversation within the club when it comes to choosing their next manager.

Several other names have also been linked with the Leeds job since Marsch was axed, but an emotional return for Marcelo Bielsa seems to have been ruled out.

