Liverpool midfielder set to leave Reds at end of season

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is heading toward the Anfield exit.

That’s according to a recent report from GOAL, who claim the Guinean playmaker is set to depart the club on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Keita, 28, has been with the Reds since he joined from RB Leipzig in 2018. However, despite being the club’s fourth most expensive player, the 28-year-old has never been able to establish himself as a guaranteed starter player.

Consequently, with his contract expiring in the summer and any talks of a possible renewal dying down, it seems likely the Conakry-born midfielder will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Although Keita is far from being regarded as a top, top player, his impending departure will probably frustrate fans due to the side’s obvious need for midfielders. Losing the 28-year-old for free will highlight the club’s failings in more ways than one.