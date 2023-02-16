Liverpool are expected to submit an offer for French international attacker Randal Kolo Muani.

Muani has 28 goal contributions in 29 games in all competitions this season after joining Frankfurt on a free transfer last summer. It has to go down as one of the bargains of the season considering how much he’s contributed without Frankfurt paying a penny for him.

The German club look set to be able to make a monumental profit on Muani if they look to sell him in the summer and he’s beginning to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

A report from BILD, via TEAMtalk, has claimed that Liverpool are set to bid for Muani but will face competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

It would be a surprise if Liverpool were to offer any sort of significant fee for Muani considering they’ve recently signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

You’d imagine Liverpool’s priority would be to bring in a midfielder in the next transfer window, but the addition of Muani certainly would help them in attack.