“This is a big one” – Alexander-Arnold reveals how much Newcastle win means to Liverpool

Liverpool have won back-to-back games for the first time since December and will feel confident heading into a massive Champions League tie during the week.

The Reds were 2-0 victors over Newcastle on Saturday night and that follows a win in the Merseyside derby vs Everton on Monday.

The wins will give Jurgen Klopp’s side a big boost in confidence heading into a home tie with Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday and Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold gave an insight into how they are feeling after the win at St. James’ Park.

“A massive one for us, this is a big one. We got our win against Everton, it meant nothing if we didn’t come here and back it up with another win,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports.

“That’s what we came here to do. Tough side to beat but we picked them apart.

“Tough place to come, not many teams come here and win, so we’re delighted to take the 3 points home.”