Defender Nayef Aguerd has made quite an impression since he moved to West Ham United but his season has been played with injuries.

The 26-year-old recently picked up a groin injury and he is set to be sidelined for a few weeks.

Meanwhile journalist Dean Jones has now revealed that the 26 year old defender has already established himself as an important player at the club and he is considered as one of the most reliable performers on the pitch.

Jones added that West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is undoubtedly the leader and the inspiration at the club right now with Aguerd a close second.

Jones told GMS: “Obviously, Declan Rice is the person in that team you automatically look to as being the leader and the inspiration. “But Aguerd is right there behind him or right there beside him. He is a massive player with huge talent and they really can’t afford to be without him for too long.”

It is evident that the Moroccan defender is rated highly at the London club and it will be interesting to see if he can overcome his injury problems and establish himself as an indispensable asset for the Hammers in the coming seasons.

The defender has made 11 appearances across all competitions for West Ham since joining the club and he has helped keep 5 clean sheets in that time.

The Hammers are currently in a relegation battle and they will feel that they could have been higher up the table if the defender had stayed fit for most of the season.