Newcastle United duo Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Fraser are looking to leave the club at the end of the season.

According to journalist Dean Jones, the game time has dried up for both players and they are now working on possible exit solutions.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “You wonder where their game-time is going to come from now.

“Players like that already had an awareness that they were struggling for a future at Newcastle and any savvy agent would now be working on exit options.”

Lascelles has been an important player for Newcastle, especially when they were struggling under Mike Ashley.

The defender was a leader in the Newcastle dressing room but he has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of quality signings like Sven Botman.

He is no longer a key player for Eddie Howe and the defender will need to move on in order to play regularly.

It is a similar situation with Ryan Fraser who finds himself on the fringes of the first team with players like Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron ahead of him in the pecking order.

It remains to be seen whether the former Bournemouth winger can find a club willing to give him regular gametime.

Both players have been useful options for Newcastle in the past but the time is right for all parties to go there are separate ways.