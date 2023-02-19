Some West Ham United fans think that one of the young players at the club has aimed a dig at the club’s manager David Moyes.

The story arises from Hammers News after the club’s young striker Divin Mubama posted a picture on his Instagram story, which has since expired, of himself celebrating a goal for West Ham’s under-21 side and mimicking tapping a watch on his wrist.

He replaced his face with an angry emoji which suggests he is unhappy about his lack of first-team minutes.

Mubama’s frustrations supposedly come after some young players have left the London Stadium after Moyes had failed to give them a chance with the first team, including Sonny Perkins and Harrison Ashby.

Mubama’s message may just be one of those generic posts a player puts up after a match, especially with the known news that Declan Rice admitted to BT Sport last weekend where he told Mubama that Moyes has his eyes on him and that he needs to “keep working and doing things in training“.