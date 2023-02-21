Manager will attend Liverpool vs Real Madrid to scout Reds player during UCL clash

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente will reportedly be at Anfield to scout midfielder Stefan Bajcetic during Tuesday night’s Champions League knockout clash against Real Madrid.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who claims de la Fuente is keen to watch Liverpool’s talented number 43 ahead of a potential senior international call-up.

Bajcetic, 18, has yet to feature for his country but with Spain set to play two European Championship qualifiers against Norway and Scotland next month, the teenager could be in line for his first proper call-up.

Following an impressive breakthrough season that has seen him feature in 14 matches, in all competitions, for Jurgen Klopp, Bajcetic has seen his stock rise and that could lead to international recognition, as well as domestic.