West Ham waiting for 47-year-old to be sacked before appointing him as their new manager

West Ham United are said to be waiting for Chelsea to sack Graham Potter so they can appoint him as David Moyes’ replacement.

Both Potter and Moyes are under pressure at Chelsea and West Ham respectively and according to website Claret and Hugh, all their hopes rest on what Chelsea’s decision on Potter will be with the Hammers currently in the Premier League’s relegation zone with Moyes guiding the Clarets to just one league win in their last ten games.

The only problem with this for West Ham is that it is looking like Potter will be given time by the Chelsea hierarchy to turn things around, with Tottenham, Leeds and their Champions League return leg against Borussia Dortmund all coming up.

For West Ham, they have a rejuvenated Nottingham Forest, an inform Manchester United and a Europa Conference League match against AEK Larnaca all in the next three weeks.

West Ham sit 18th in the Premier League with 20 points from 22 games
It’s going to be an extremely intense period for the managerial pair who both need big results over the next few weeks to keep themselves in a job.

