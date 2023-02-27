€80m Liverpool star willing to leave if Reds miss out on Champions League next season

Liverpool are experiencing a miserable season and the Reds could not be blamed for looking ahead to the next campaign with many changes expected at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is planning to add at least two midfield stars in the summer as that area of the pitch has been a weak point for his side this season. Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is the main target for the German coach but whether he is willing to join without Champions League football remains to be seen.

Qualification for Europe’s biggest competition could have a big impact on Liverpool’s squad planning as according to Fichajes, Mohamed Salah would be willing to leave the Merseyside club in the summer should the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Egyptian just signed a new deal with Liverpool last summer which ends in 2025, but maybe selling the winger is a good idea.

The 30-year-old’s impact at Liverpool has dropped significantly this season and the superstar has been poor for the most part. According to the report, one of the clubs that would be interested in signing him is PSG and the Paris club are said to be willing to pay €80m for his services.

This would go a long way in helping Klopp strengthen his midfield and the German coach already has strong options up front to fill the void left by Salah.