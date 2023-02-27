Leeds United star already looking for a new team for next season

Leeds defender Diego Llorente is already looking for his new side next season.

Llorente is currently on loan at Roma but has struggled for game time since joining the club.

As he prepares for his future, Roma Giallorossa is now reporting that Llorente is looking to find regular minutes in order to prove himself, so he’s able to find a team for next season.

You’d imagine that due to the lack of minutes at Roma, and the fact Leeds were willing to loan him out, his future may not be at either of these clubs.

