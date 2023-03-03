Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Italy at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercato claims that the 24-year-old striker is at the top of Erik ten Hag’s transfer wishlist and Chelsea have now joined the race as well.

Apparently, Todd Boehly is ready to double the Nigerian striker’s current wages and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Napoli now.

The report further states that an offer of around €120-130 million will be required to prise the striker away from Napoli at the end of the season.

Osimhen has been in red-hot form since the start of the campaign scoring 21 goals and picking up 4 assists across all competitions.

The 24-year-old will be hoping to help Napoli win the league title this season. The Italian giants are currently favourites to win the Scudetto and they have impressed in the Champions League as well.

Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the hottest attacking prospects in European football right now and he could transform Chelsea in the final third. The Blues are desperate for someone who can find the back of the net consistently and the Napoli star certainly fits the profile.

As for Manchester United, they are overly reliant on Marcus Rashford and Ten Hag will have to bring in another reliable goal scorer if Manchester United are to compete on all fronts next season.

The Napoli star is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with experience and coaching.