Marcel Sabitzer has made a decision on his Man United future

On loan Bayern Munich star Marcel Sabitzer is believed to want to stay at Manchester United next season after just over a month at the club.

The Austria international joined the Premier League giants on Deadline Day in January as Erik ten Hag needed a temporary midfielder to fill the void left by Christian Eriksen after the former Tottenham star picked up a serious ankle injury.

The 28-year-old was not getting enough game time at Bayern as it is nearly impossible to get in the team ahead of midfield duo Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka at the Bundesliga champions, therefore, Sabitzer opted to move to Old Trafford and now wants to stay there permanently, reports BILD.

? Marcel Sabitzer wants to stay at Manchester United on a permanent basis! (Source: @BILD) pic.twitter.com/HYMcfg33T1 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 3, 2023

The Manchester club must be leaving quite the impression on the Austria international if he has made this decision having only been with the Red Devils for just over a month.

Erik ten Hag’s side are currently experiencing an incredible run of form and are still in contention to win all four trophies. Sabitzer has done well since arriving in Manchester and it will ultimately come down to the Dutch coach whether he wants to keep the 28-year-old around for next season and beyond.