‘Speaking off-air’ – Former Darwin Nunez teammate makes huge Liverpool prediction

Darwin Nunez can become “the best in the world” according to Adel Taarabt in a conversation with Sky Sports pundit Darren Ambrose.

Appearing on Sky Sports News, Ambrose revealed that he spoke to Taarabt, who played with Nunez at Benfica, and the Moroccan said he thinks the Uruguayan is looking really impressive while recalling the conversations that were had about the striker when he was in Portugal.

“When he came into the team, the first few training sessions, everyone said in the dressing room: ‘This player could be one of the best forwards in the world’. He was that good.”

Nunez has started to hit some good form lately for the Reds, scoring one and assisting one in two of his last three league matches while he also bagged a goal in the Champions League against Real Madrid, heel-flicking the ball beyond Thibaut Courtois in the first leg loss to the Spaniards, and Taarabt has full belief that he will become a key player for Liverpool.

“He seems confident. He seems like he is willing to go again if he misses. I think he could be the difference for Liverpool in the coming seasons. I am no doubt he will come good soon.”

After a tricky start to life as a Red, Nunez now has 12 goals in all competitions this season and he will hope to add to that tally against Manchester United this Sunday.