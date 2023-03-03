West Ham United are reportedly one of the clubs keen on signing the Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

According to reports, West Ham are admirers of the 19-year-old midfielder who has impressed against Premier League opposition in the FA Cup recently.

The midfielder produced an outstanding display against Premier League champions Manchester City and his performances have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

Apparently, Tottenham are keen on signing the player as well along with Londoners Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League midfielder and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

West Ham certainly need to add a bit of creativity and technical ability to their midfield and the 19-year-old would be a solid long-term investment for them. However, they must ensure that they beat the drop to the Championship in order to attract top-class talents like Scott.

Scott will want to play in the Premier League soon and West Ham would be a good platform to showcase his ability at a higher level.