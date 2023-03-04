Klopp and ten Hag united over serious issue ahead of Liverpool v Man United clash

Liverpool against Man United has always been one of the English top-flight’s classic fixtures.

The north west giants face each other again on Sunday in what’s expected to be another high-octane clash, and one which will arguably mean more to Liverpool who trail their opponents by 10 points in the race for Europe.

The Reds haven’t really got going in a number of matches this season, whereas Erik ten Hag has transformed the Red Devils.

A Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United gave the Dutchman his first silverware at the club, and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility to believe that he will go on and have the same impact that the German has had at Anfield.

The match up between the two dynamic managers is just one more sub plot to what’s likely to be another must-watch encounter.

Ahead of the game, however, both Klopp and ten Hag have appealed for calm.

Recent fixtures between the two clubs have been marred with disgusting chants about the Munich, Heysel and Hillsborough disasters, which leave an extremely sour taste in the mouth.

They mar the spectacle and each manager’s words will hopefully have the desired effect.

“One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no-one should ever want to change this. But at the same time, when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this,” Klopp said, reported by the official Liverpool Website.

“We do want the noise; we do want the occasion to be partisan and we do want the atmosphere to be electric. What we do not want is anything that goes beyond this and this applies especially to the kind of chants that have no place in football. If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better for everyone.”

Ten Hag’s words echoed those of his counterpart.

“The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is one of the greatest in world football. We all love the passion of the fans when our teams meet, but there are lines that should not be crossed,” he added.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Erling Haaland’s savage reaction to Dan Burn’s tackle on Grealish which led to a heated altercation Arsenal dealt huge blow during Bournemouth clash as key man hobbles off before half-time Video: Arsenal stunned as Bournemouth open the scoring after only 11 seconds

“It is unacceptable to use the loss of life — in relation to any tragedy — to score points, and it is time for it to stop. Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities.

“On behalf of myself, our players, and our staff, we ask our fans to focus on supporting the team on Sunday, and representing our club in the right way.”