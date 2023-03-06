Manchester United players arrive for meeting with ETH after Liverpool thrashing

Manchester United crashed to a 7-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday evening and manager Erik ten Hag will be thoroughly disappointed with the performance of his players.

A report from Manchester Evening News claims that the Manchester United manager is set to hold a debrief with his players today following their humiliating defeat against their bitter rivals.

The report states that the Manchester United players reported for training by 9 AM today and the manager was already on site nearly two hours before the players arrived.

The Red Devils have shown impressive form in recent months but the crushing defeat against Liverpool will certainly affect their morale and confidence. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can bounce back strongly and finish the season on a high.

Erik ten Hag has already guided Manchester United to a trophy when they beat Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup.

The last time Manchester United were humbled by Liverpool, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer let the players have a day off after the 5-0 mauling at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were considered outsiders for the title race, but the defeat to Liverpool has exposed the vulnerabilities in their system. It is highly unlikely that they will be able to push Arsenal and Manchester City for the title this season. They should look to focus on finishing in the top three and aim for another trophy.