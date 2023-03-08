Former Arsenal star and popular pundit Ian Wright has slammed the error-prone defending from West Ham summer signing Nayef Aguerd.

The 26-year-old Moroccan defender joined the club at the start of the season and he was expected to help the Hammers tighten up at the back.

While he has impressed from time to time, he was quite disappointing with his performance against Brighton.

West Ham crashed to a 4-0 defeat against the Seagulls and Wright has urged the Moroccan defender to cut out the mistakes from his game.

The former Arsenal striker believes that individual mistakes will have to be sorted if the Hammers are to preserve their status as a Premier League club next season.

He said: “Aguerd, you look at the mistakes he is making. They have to do more work on the training ground with him to make him more aware of what’s going on because their mistakes are going to cost them their position in this league. They are making too many.”

Aguerd is undoubtedly a good defender who has proven his quality at the international level. However, he has had his fair share of injury problems since his move to the Premier League and he could be a key player for the Hammers once he gets into his rhythm once again.