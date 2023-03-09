West Ham summer signing reportedly wants to return to his home country

Striker Gianluca Scamacca wants to return to Italy as he struggles to settle at West Ham following his summer move from Sassuolo.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Scamacca is enduring “difficult times” in London and wants a return to his homeland, with Inter Milan a name being touted for the player, a team who were interested in him when he was at Sassuolo.

It was widely reported that Scamacca had chosen the Hammers over the domestically dominant PSG, but he seems to be regretting his choices as he has struggled for regular action in London.

Gazzetta also state that the 24-year old wants to fight for his place in the Italian national team and for that he needs more gametime.

Scamacca has had to deal with injury while at West Ham
With Romelu Lukaku’s Inter Milan future not certain and Joaquin Correa unlikely to remain at the club long-term, the Italian giants could be a very realistic destination for Scamacca should he request an official move from the London Stadium.

