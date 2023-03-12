As we head into the business end of the Premier League season, the last thing that Leeds United fans will want to hear is that their star player is potentially up for sale – and at the bargain price of just £30m to boot.

The Elland Road outfit have struggled this season, and currently find themselves mired in the bottom three.

It’ll take all of Javi Gracia’s powers of motivation and man-management to haul the Yorkshire-based outfit out of their downward spiral.

If they do manage to stay up it’s possible that they’ll be able to hang onto their best players, but dropping into the Championship will surely see a mass exodus from Elland Road.

One of the players who would be expected to move on is goalkeeper, Illan Meslier, who is arguably the first name on the Leeds team sheet every week – and not only because he’s the club’s No.1.

Football Insider have quoted sources as saying that a £30m fee has been placed on Meslier’s head which, for a player who is just 23 and one of the English top-flight’s outstanding custodians, is ridiculous.

He would have at least another 10 if not 15 years left in the game, injuries permitting, and at a minimum, that would work out at just £3m per year should Meslier only play until he’s 33.

Leeds surely need to get as much as they can for someone of his immense talent.