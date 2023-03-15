Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms multiple transfer approaches for Wilfried Zaha

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed transfer approaches for Wilfried Zaha but says the Crystal Palace star’s future has not yet been decided.

Zaha will be out of contract at the end of the season as things stand, and it’s not surprising to hear that there is plenty of interest in the Ivory Coast international.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano confirmed the reports of a club from Saudi Arabia making an approach for Zaha, while he also suggested offers have also come in from clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere.

Romano adds, however, that Palace have also made an important contract offer to Zaha to try to get him to stay at Selhurst Park, so it remains to be seen what decision the 30-year-old will make at this crucial stage of his career.

“I can confirm that a Saudi Arabian club approached Zaha but also Premier League clubs and two more from extra-PL clubs,” Romano said.

“It’s not something concrete at this stage because it’s up to the player, and Crystal Palace have offered Zaha an important contract to stay.”

It would be exciting to see a talent like Zaha at a big six Premier League side, as he has undoubtedly improved and matured a great deal since flopping at Manchester United as a youngster.