Pundit feels Newcastle star is letting the side down with his performances

Popular pundit Stewart Robson has slammed the recent performances of Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

The experienced Newcastle striker has not been at his best for a while now and he has scored just once since the World Cup.

Newcastle picked up a crucial win over Nottingham Forest on Friday night thanks to a brace from club-record signing Alexander Isak. Robson feels that Wilson needs to start contributing more and he has let the side down in recent weeks.

He said on ESPN: “They’re back to playing to somewhere near their best, and the manager’s made a good decision to get Isak back in the side. “He was easing him back by playing him in the second half of games. Callum Wilson was having a really poor time at centre-forward, I thought all their build-up play was good and Callum Wilson was letting them down, to a certain degree. “But they look to be back to where they were maybe a month or so ago before their poor run. They played at pace, they got crosses into the box, Isak led the line really well. It was a good performance from Newcastle and they deserved to win by more than just the odd goal.”

There is no doubt that Wilson is a quality striker who has proven his worth at Newcastle in the past. It remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old can regain his form and confidence in the coming weeks.

Newcastle are currently pushing for a top-four finish and they will need their key players firing on all cylinders if they want to secure Champions League qualification.

The Magpies have struggled to score goals consistently this season and they have drawn quite a few league games as a result of that. Wilson’s return to form could help the Magpies turn these draws into wins in the coming weeks.