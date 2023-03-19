Antonio Conte “really unhappy” with Spurs situation and exit likely as Fabrizio Romano names ideal replacement

Antonio Conte is really unhappy with the current situation at Tottenham and is unlikely to still be their manager next season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano confirmed that it’s not looking good for Conte at Spurs, and he also named his ideal potential replacement for the Italian tactician.

We’ve seen a few names linked as potential candidates to take over from Conte, but Romano says he thinks the best thing for the north London giants would be to either bring back Mauricio Pochettino or go for a talented young coach like Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon.

Conte has a great track record in his career, but Tottenham just hasn’t ever looked like quite the right fit for him, and it’s hard to see how he survives after his sensational outburst at the club’s board and players following yesterday’s 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Romano has confirmed that Conte is not happy, and also discussed what he thinks could happen next.

“It’s up to Tottenham, but for sure the feeling around sources is for Conte not to be Spurs coach next season – it was already like this after AC Milan UCL clash,” Romano explained.

“I’m not sure there are issues with the ownership, he’s not happy with the players and their attitude more than the ownership. He wants to see different attitude, this is why he’s really unhappy with the current situation.

“Tottenham have not started the process of hiring a new manager yet. Pochettino wants to return to coaching and Luis Enrique too but it doesn’t mean they will join Spurs.

“I think the best solution would be Pochettino’s return or modern, young, new coach like Ruben Amorim.”