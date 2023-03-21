There’s a lot of pressure on Javi Gracia’s shoulders at present, with the Leeds manager needing to pull out all the stops over the next couple of months to ensure his side aren’t relegated and, in the process, hopefully be able to keep one of his star players.

It’s going to be a tough few weeks for Gracia and his charges as they have to face Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle and Tottenham amongst others.

At present, although they appear to be in a healthy enough position in the Premier League table in 14th, the Yorkshire-based outfit are just three points ahead of Southampton at the bottom.

Were they to go down at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, the likelihood of one of this season’s success stories moving on to pastures new is quite high.

Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that exciting 19-year-old Wilfried Gnonto is likely to ‘pack his bags’ and that could be a disaster for Leeds in their attempt to get straight back up from the Championship.

The player has really hit the ground running at the club, and his four goals and three assists per WhoScored hint at what’s to come.

With that in mind, Gazetta dello Sport suggest that the Premier League outfit have ‘no intention of selling him’ unless they receive an offer in the region of €30-40m.

That figure may have to be significantly revised downwards if Leeds drop down a division, given that their bargaining power will be weakened by relegation.