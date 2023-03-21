Wilfried Gnonto has impressed at Leeds United this season and as a result, several of England’s big clubs are monitoring the forward’s situation at Elland Road.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are one of the teams lining up a bid for Gnonto at the end of the season but will face competition from both Manchester City and Chelsea.

The 19-year-old is almost certain to leave the Yorkshire club if they are relegated from the Premier League this campaign, with Javi Garcia’s side currently two points clear of the drop zone.

Arsenal and the other clubs could get Gnonto for a good price if Leeds are relegated and the Italian could be the winger Mikel Arteta has been looking for.

Gnonto arrived at Leeds last summer in a bargain £3.8m deal from FC Zurich and has established himself in the Whites’ starting 11 this season.

Jesse Marsch trusted the forward to produce for Leeds and he has gone on to play 16 matches in the Premier League where he has scored two goals along with a further three assists.

The winger has a promising future and it will be interesting to see where he ends up if Leeds are relegated to the Championship.