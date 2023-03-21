Tottenham Hotspur set to appoint interim manager to replace Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte will leave Tottenham Hotspur and make way for Ryan Mason to act as interim manager until the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims Daniel Levy has decided to part ways with Conte following the Italian’s vicious outburst in the wake of Spurs’ 3-3 draw against bottom-of-the-table Southampton last weekend.

Criticising the club’s culture, as well as the playing squad, Conte’s post-match interview virtually sealed his fate with his departure now expected by the weekend.

🗣️ “They’re used to it here. Don’t play for something important. They don’t want to play under pressure or under stress. Tottenham’s story is this. 20 years there is the owner & they never won something. Why?” Antonio Conte is absolutely FUMING in his post match presser 😤 pic.twitter.com/jPqMxnZUtQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 18, 2023

Set to succeed the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss is former player Mason, who enjoyed several seasons with Spurs during his playing days before his career was cut short following an injury to his skull.

Spurs’ hierarchy are understood to be in talks to agree on a compensation package with Conte before opting to allow Mason to take charge until the end of the season when a new permanent manager will be appointed.

Leading candidates to take the job on a permanent basis include former manager Mauricio Pochettino, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner.