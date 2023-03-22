Newcastle United striker Elliot Anderson has been linked with a loan move away from the club.

According to a report from the athletic, a number of Championship clubs are interested in signing the 20-year-old striker and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies are prepared to sanction his departure on a temporary deal.

Anderson is highly rated at Newcastle and he has a big future ahead of him. However, he needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at the Premier League club.

Regular football at the Championship next season could help him develop as a player and boost his confidence.

Anderson has made a few impressive cameos for the club in the Premier League this season. The 20-year-old was recently denied a vital goal against Nottingham Forest. His header was controversially ruled out for offside but replays suggested that the goal should have stood.

The youngster is clearly a player with immense potential and a loan move could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

Newcastle must look to find a club where he will get ample game time next season.