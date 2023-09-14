5ft10 Newcastle player is not injured; he’s ready to play this weekend

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson is reportedly not injured after all, and could be in contention to play in this weekend’s game against Brentford.

Despite a scare whilst being on international duty with Scotland, the 20-year-old now seems fully fit and is expected to be able to be available for Eddie Howe when his side host Brentford at St James’ Park this Saturday.

Anderson has established himself as a highly regarded young player, and is already a regular in the Newcastle first-team.

The Scotland international has also represented England at youth level, and has been the subject of something of a tug-of-war between the two national sides.