Promising Premier League talent decides to play for Scotland despite representing England

Elliot Anderson has been called up to the latest Scotland squad confirming his decision to represent the Scots over England. 

Manager Steve Clark has included the 20-year-old in his squad for matches against Cyprus in a Euro 2024 qualifier on September 8 and a friendly against England on September 12.

This confirms the Newcastle star’s decision to play for Clark’s team over England, the nation in which the midfielder was born, having represented the Three Lions at U-19 level.

Anderson played just once for the nation of his birth and represented Scotland more often at youth level. Therefore, it makes more sense for the Newcastle star to join the Tartan Army and fans will be excited to have the talented Premier League youngster within their ranks.

