Newcastle could be dealt Champions League blow even if they make top four

Newcastle United are pushing for a place in the Champions League next season and they are currently fifth in the Premier League table.

However, a report from the Mirror claims that Newcastle could miss out on Champions League football even if they finish in the top four.

This could happen if Manchester United ends up winning the Europa League and finish outside of the top four and Chelsea ends up winning the Champions League this season and finish outside of the top four as well.

If the two English clubs end up winning Europe’s leading cup competitions but fail to finish in the top four, the fourth-placed side in the league will have to settle for a spot in the Europa League.

Such an instance would be a devastating blow for Newcastle who have been quite impressive all season and have given it they are all to secure a place in the Champions league.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are not the only club faced with the potential scenario. Clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur good face similar consequences as well.